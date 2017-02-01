See how MARWA responded to the ODM MP who called him a ‘Jubilee Monkey’ (VIDEO)

Outspoken Coast Regional Coordinator Nelson Marwa, has responded to Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, who called him a ‘monkey’





The vocal ODM politician insulted Marwa during an appearance on Citizen TV on Tuesday, February 7.





However, Marwa who is known to keep no prisoners refused to respond in kind saying that he was wonderfully made by God and the insults by Junet were directed to God, adding that he should apologise to God.





Junet had claimed that Marwa is being used by the Government to link Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho to drugs to score political points ahead of the August 8th General Elections.





Speaking to reporters on Monday while giving updates on the war against drugs Marwa said:





“Junet called me a monkey, I cannot insult him back, I respect him as a leader. I am wonderfully made. Junet didn' t insult me but God, he should apologise to God and not me.





“ Why is he bitter about the war on drugs, is he a beneficiary of the proceeds??





“ No amount of insults will water my efforts down, in fact it energizes me . I fear no one.



