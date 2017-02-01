See how LUOs and LUHYAs were mistreated in Kiambu - No voting for RAILA in August.

A section of members from the Luo and Luhya communities have accused Kiambu County chiefs of frustrating them during the just concluded voter registration exercise.





According to ODM aspirant, James Omollo, Luo and Luhya communities members were denied IDs and therefore did not register themselves as voters.





“As we are mobilising people to register as voters, someone somewhere is busy chasing members of certain communities from getting IDs. This has been brought to our attention and the communities are scared to report as they fear no one will listen to them," said Omollo.





Omollo said some residents of Githurai 44 was chased away as they went to register as voters and told to register where they come from.





Others said they are afraid to come and speak out since they fear being victimised, saying the area is a "Jubilee zone".





The Kenyan DAILY POST