See how doctors mocked UHURU at Uhuru Park after jailed colleagues were set free (PHOTOs)

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s recent dab at State House has come back to haunt him.





The President was criticized by all and sundry after he struck the cool pose with popular dancing crew FBI in a bid to gain popularity with the youth.





Kenyans took to twitter and bashed the Head of State with the #DabOfShame hash tag accusing the President of turning a blind eye to the suffering of Kenyans.





While celebrating the release of the Doctors’ union officials who were jailed for failing to call off the medics’ strike, the Doctors mocked Uhuru by dancing and dabbing back.





Doctors Dab back.