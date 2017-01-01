See the DONALD TRUMP question that saw Miss Kenya kicked out of Miss Universe finals (VIDEO)

Barely two months after Kenyan beauty Evelyn Njambi finished fourth in Miss World competition in USA, another Kenyan again has featured in the top 6 of Miss Universe that went down in Philippine.





Mary Esther Were was the only African in the top 9, and she made it to the top 6, but she missed on the top 3 list.





Colombia’s Andrea Tovar finished 3rd with Haiti’s Raquel Pelissier coming second. France’s Iris Mittenaere won the crown,





Miss Were was a strong contender until Steve Harvey, once again the event host, despite his disastrous winner announcement last year asked her a question about President Donald Trump.





The Celebrity TV show posed the question: “Arguably no US president has had a more active 10 days in office. What are you most excited and what concerns you when it comes to the Presidency of Donald Trump”





Her answer was so-so and may have cost her dearly as she said that Trump has unified the entire nation’





Watch the video below.



