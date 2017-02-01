SAM ONGERI apologises to Kenyans for working with UHURU/ RUTO’s corrupt regime.

Former Cabinet Minister, Prof Sam Ongeri, has apologized to Kenyans for working with the Jubilee Government.





Ongeri who until his defection to ODM was Kenya’s Ambassador to UN Habitat said he apologises to Kenyans for not realizing that Jubilee was the most corrupt administration since Kenya gained independence in 1963.





Ongeri, who was speaking at Gusii Stadium, accused the Jubilee administration of failing to contain corruption and tribalism in the country.





“Sometimes we make mistakes but repeating it becomes a tragedy. I just realized that I have been working with a corrupt regime which is now facing hostility from Kenyans,” said Ongeri.





“I must be counted on the right side of history and that is why I am here today. We must reclaim our country from tribalism and bad governance.” Ongeri added.





Ongeri was received to ODM by CORD leader, Raila Odinga, on Monday .





The Kenyan DAILY POST