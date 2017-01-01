Sad! See the KDF soldier who escaped El Adde attack only to be killed AL SHABAAB on Friday

Even as the country still comes to terms with last week’s attack on Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) base in Kulbiyow, where dozens of KDF soldiers were killed, it has now emerged that one of the soldiers who perished in the attack had escaped from a similar attack last year by a whisker.





Corporal Moses Mwakio, 40, was among those who survived the El Adde attack last year where more than 173 soldiers were killed by Al Shabaab terrorists.





According to his wife Debra, Mwakio’s assignment to Kulbiyow was his third after being dispatched to Somalia in 2012 and 2015 to pursue the militants.





She said she spoke with her husband on Wednesday, 2 days before the attack, and he was in good spirit and looked forward to come back home.





The family noted that after surviving the El Adde attack, they begged Mwakio to quit the military and focus on something else, but he insisted on staying.





“He was adamant and stood his ground. He said he believed God would protect him throughout,” said Monica, his younger sister.





The Kenyan DAILY POST