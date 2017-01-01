RUTTO denies he is joining RAILA’s NASA on Saturday and says he only shares their ideologies

Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto, has dismissed reports from some sections of the media that he is planning to join the National Super Alliance (NASA) on Saturday.





On Thursday, there were reports that Rutto, who is also Chama Cha Mashinani party leader, is gravitating towards NASA and he will officially join the bandwagon on Saturday.





However addressing the press at his office on Thursday, Ruto said people should stop speculating, adding that he will host the opposition leaders as they seek to promote democracy.





“The claims that I will join NASA are incorrect. People are just speculating. I have not made such a statement,” Ruto said.





On Wednesday, NASA’s Chief Executive Officer, Norman Magaya, said Rutto will most likely join NASA when it holds its rally in Bomet this weekend.





“I can tell you without a doubt that we are reading from the same script with Isaac and he loves this country,” Magaya said.





But Ruto denied the rumour and even invited President Uhuru Kenyatta to visit the vote-rich region.





