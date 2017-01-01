RUTTO claims UHURU/ RUTO were planning to disrupt RAILA’s NASA rally in Bomet.

Bomet Governor, Isaac Rutto, has claimed that the Jubilee Government is planning to disrupt the National Super Alliance (NASA) meeting in Bomet County.





Rutto, who spoke to journalists on Thursday, said Jubilee politicians are using County Commissioner Bernard Leparmarai to create mayhem, adding that everyone has a right to campaign in any part of the country.





“The County Commissioner held two meetings in his office planning how to create chaos on Saturday ,” Ruto, who is also the Chama Cha Mashinani party leader, said.





“The initial plan was to have demonstrations in Bomet town, denouncing NASA leadership and appealing to the people not to attend the rally, while portraying the region as a Jubilee stronghold,” Ruto added.





The outspoken Governor said he has suspended all other engagements in preparation for the rally.





“The NASA rally will be filled to capacity. Don’t hate Raila. You didn’t give birth to him,” said Ruto.





