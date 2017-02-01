RUTO’s son-in-law finally defects from Jubilee and accuses DP of plot to rig him in nominations

Emgwen Parliamentary aspirant, Meshack Kimutai, finally exited the Jubilee Party to vie as an Independent candidate in the August General Election.





Speaking in Eldoret Town yesterday, Kimutai, who once dated Deputy President William Ruto’s daughter, June, before their relationship went south, accused the DP and some influential party officials of a plot to influence the Jubilee nominations and in the process rig him out.





He exuded confidence of wining the Emgwen seat, which is currently being held by former Industrialization Minister Henry Kosgey’s son, saying his supporters had assured him of their support after learning that there were some forces seeking to arm-twist the Jubilee nomination process.





“It is hopeless to continue supporting Jubilee Party when there are clear signs that the nomination exercise will be compromised. I will serve my constituents as an Independent candidate,” Kimutai said.





