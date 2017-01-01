RUTO welcomes RAILA’s NASA to Bomet and tells UHURU to go hang - Rift Valley has shifted

Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has welcomed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s move to hold the first joint political rally under the National Super Alliance (NASA) in Bomet County this weekend.





Speaking yesterday, Ruto said NASA was free to visit Bomet and hold rally there as planned.





He castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, for claiming that Bomet is a Jubilee stronghold, saying South Rift has shifted and is no longer in Jubilee but Opposition.





The Bomet Governor made it official that he will not work with Jubilee but NASA, which he termed as the right vehicle to liberate Kenyans from the yoke of corruption and negative ethnicity.





Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi met on Tuesday to forge the NASA unity and decided to hold joint rallies beginning in Bomet this weekend.





The Kenyan DAILY POST