RUTO threatens IMANYARA after exposing his affair with PRISCAH behind RACHEL’s back

Renowned lawyer Gitobu Imanyara has claimed that his life is in danger and the man threatening to exterminate him is none other than Deputy President William Ruto.





This is after he exposed his illicit affair with Priscah Chemutai behind Rachel’s back and subsequent refusal to take parental responsibility of their 11 year old daughter.





Imanyara, who represented Priscah against Ruto in the child-support case, has accused Ruto’s bodyguards of threatening to kill him.





He has since recorded a statement with the police over the issue and wants his security doubled.





"I have made a report and given my statement regarding last Thursday's threats to me by armed security personnel attached to the office of the DP at the Kilimani Police Station," Imanyara.





Imanyara has also had a run with Ruto for representing activist, Bonface Mwangi, who is allegedly out to finish him politically by ruining his reputation, in a defamation case.





