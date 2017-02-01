RUTO tells UHURU to account for billions he used during AMINA MOHAMED’s campaigns.

Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to account for the billions he used to campaign for Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohammed, as she sought the African Union Commission post.





According to Ruto, Uhuru spent billions of shillings from Treasury to campaign for Amina and now he wants the President to account for this money.





“It is saddening that Kenyans are currently dying from hunger and the government cannot supply relief food in the name of lack of funds while it could not hesitate spending a billion in campaigns for an individual employment," Ruto said.





The rebel Jubilee Governor, who has since formed Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM), said time has come for Uhuru and Ruto to tell Kenyans how they spent the money.





"No one should be allowed to misuse public funds and assume that Kenyans are happy. President Uhuru and William Ruto must explain this to Kenyans," he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST