RUTO tells RAILA to tell Kenyans how JOHO and KIDERO have used their billions in Counties.

Deputy President William Ruto has asked CORD leader, Raila Odinga, to explain how billions of shillings released to Counties allied to him since 2013 have been used.





Speaking in Watamu, Kilifi, on Friday, Ruto said that Counties in the region have been receiving billions for service to the people.





The DP noted that the constitution is very clear on the roles of the national and County Governments.





“Does it mean it was not the right of the Coastal people to be served by Governments when Opposition leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka served as Prime Minister and Vice President respectively? Is it only during the Jubilee's rule that people here have a right to be served?" Ruto asked.





“It is time you ignored the Opposition’s lies and propaganda about development projects initiated by Jubilee in this region. They should tell us what they did for you when they served in Government for more than 30 years instead of criticising our development projects,” Ruto added.





He concluded by calling opposition leaders useless noisemakers who have no agenda for Kenyans.





