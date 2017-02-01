RUTO tells RAILA and his men to shut up over IEBC conducting Jubilee Party’s primaries.

Deputy President William Ruto has said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have a constitutional right of overseeing Jubilee Party primaries.





Speaking at his residence in Karen when he met leaders from Nyamira County, Ruto said Jubilee has a constitutional right to request services from the IEBC.





“We are consulting IEBC with a view of seeking its services in conducting our primaries because it is our constitutional right to seek the agency’s services on matters of nominations,” Ruto said.





The DP told Raila and his men to concentrate on putting their house in order and stop meddling in Jubilee’s affairs.





On Sunday, Raila’s men led by Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, said that IEBC is the constitutionally mandated arbiter in disputes that may arise from internal party activities like nominations and can therefore not be party to such activities.





Wandayi also said he will go to court to oppose the idea of IEBC overseeing Jubilee Party primaries.





