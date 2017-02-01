RUTO says RAILA wants his wife and daughters to be IEBC officials but UHURU will still win

Deputy President William Ruto has accused CORD leader, Raila Odinga and his coterie of manufacturing unnecessary excuses to derail the work of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





Kajiado County, Ruto said that the leaders have resorted to threatening the electoral commission's staff because they have realized that they cannot beat Jubilee in August.





“Our opponents have sensed defeat and are now manufacturing all manner of excuses to derail the IEBC from doing its work smoothly,” said Ruto.





The DP said the Government agreed to all reforms required for a free, fair and credible election but that the Opposition is erecting roadblocks.





“They now want to replace junior staff at IEBC with their relatives and friends. How can elections only be conducted by the people they want? Will that be fair? We want neutral people as is the case,” said Ruto.





He told the Opposition to stop threatening commission staff with the hope of tilting scales in their favour.





