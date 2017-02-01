RUTO reveals rogue cops helping JOHO and his cartels friends to do drug business in Coast

Deputy President William Ruto has claimed that some rogue police officers were aiding the narcotics trade business in the Coast and protecting drug cartels.





Speaking in Mombasa after chairing a security committee, Ruto said investigations had been launched to identify the rogue officers colluding with drug barons.





“There could be a few individuals in the police force that have been compromised by the drug barons, but a lot is happening to deal with the suspects. Action is being taken against those suspected to have been compromised by the drug dealers,” Ruto stated.





The DP assured Kenyans that the Jubilee administration was committed to the war against drugs, saying no one will be spared.





This comes even as Kenya extradited the Akasha brothers, who are said to be friends with Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, to the US to face trial for engaging in the narcotics business.





