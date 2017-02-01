RUTO reveals plans to gives Coast residents over 250, 000 title deeds before August! Fake?

Deputy President William Ruto has revealed that more than 250, 000 title deeds are ready for distribution to squatters in Coast region.





Speaking at Njukini trading center in Taita Taveta, Ruto noted that so far the Jubilee Government had distributed over 2.4 million title deeds out of the targeted 3 million.





He said more title deeds were being processed to ensure that the thorny issue at the Coast is adequately addressed once and for all.





“The squatter menace is the only problem facing Coast residents and the Jubilee Government is committed towards addressing the problem once and for all,” said Ruto.





This comes even as the court declared all titles issued by Uhuru/ Ruto’s Government since 2013 as illegal and fake since they were processed without the input of the National Land Commission (NLC) as required by law.



