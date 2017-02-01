RUTO-MUNYA political spite goes a notch higher as they swear never to see eye to eye after this

The political animosity between Meru Governor Peter Munya and Deputy President William Ruto, has gone a notch higher.





This is after Munya swore never to see eye to eye or even share the same political podium with Ruto.





Munya has accused Ruto of working to embarrass him every time he visits Meru, terming him a coward.





According to Munya, the bad blood between him and the DP began after he declared interest in running against him as President in the 2022 General Elections.





However, he has vowed never to be intimidated by Ruto, warning him never to set foot in Meru.





“I have lost count of the trips the DP has made in my county. He is there sometimes every other week accompanied by MPs and Senators targeting me. He is annoyed with me because I declared I will run for President in 2022 against him. He is using all means to undermine me," Munya said.





