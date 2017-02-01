RUTO is a big coward who will never be President of Kenya like RAILA ODINGA - MUNYA.

Meru Governor, Peter Munya, has declared that he will never share a political podium with Deputy President William Ruto who he termed as a coward and a fool.





Ruto and Munya are expected to run for Presidency in 2022 but they don’t see each other eye to eye.





The DP, who hates Munya with a passion, has been making numerous trips to Meru County where he castigates the Governor over plundering public resources.





But Munya said Ruto is annoyed with him because he has declared interest in vying for the Presidency in 2022.





“I have lost count of (the number of trips) the DP has made in my county. He is there sometimes every other week accompanied by MPs and Senators targeting me,” said Munya.





“He is annoyed with me because I declared I will run for President in 2022 against him. (So) he is using all means to undermine Munya,” Munya added.





However, the Governor said despite differences with Ruto, he will campaign and support President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in August.





The Kenyan DAILY POST