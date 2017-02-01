RUTO finally identifies JOHO’s antidote as he unveils man who will throw him in political dustbin

Deputy President William Ruto finally revealed the Jubilee candidate who will face Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho for the County’s top seat in the August polls.





Ruto unveiled businessman, Suleiman Shahbal, as the Jubilee choice for Mombasa Governorship and will be deputized by Ananiah Mwamboza.





Speaking during the unveiling of Joho’s antidote, Ruto noted that the decision to hand Shahbal and Mwaboza a direct Jubilee ticket to face Joho was arrived at after top level consultations with the Jubilee leadership in the region.





The two were tasked with ousting Joho, who has been very critical of the Jubilee Government in recent times, by any means necessary.





In 2013, Shahbal, who was running on former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party, was beaten hands down by Joho of ODM after garnering 94,000 votes against Joho's 132,583 votes.



