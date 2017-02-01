RUTO chased me out of Jubilee and he is to blame for its current woes – WANJALA claims.

Former Budalang’i MP, Raphael Wanjala, has claimed that it is Deputy President William Ruto who chased him out of Jubilee Party.





Last week, Wanjala ditched the Jubilee Party and joined the Orange Democratic Movement, a party associated with opposition supremo, Raila Odinga.





Addressing journalists at his home in Nairobi on Sunday, Wanjala, who is a close confidante of President Uhuru Kenyatta, claimed that Ruto ignored his input to Jubilee Party and instead opted to work with Ababu Namwamba, then in opposition party, ODM.





“I have been working with Jubilee but Ruto spoiled it all. Instead of working with me, he chose to work with Namwamba who was then in ODM,” Wanjala said.





“I have been working hard to tilt the voting pattern but my people wanted me to go to ODM and I am finally home.” Wanjala said.





He concluded by saying he will now campaign for Raila Odinga and expressed confidence that he will be the fifth President of Kenya come August.





