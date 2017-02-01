RUTO and SONKO chased in Makueni County like dogs! This is NASA’s holy ground (VIDEO).

Deputy President William Ruto was forced to flee from Emali Town, Makueni County, on Wednesday after residents said they don’t want to hear his speech.





The embarrassing incident happened when Ruto, who was accompanied by Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, tried to address a large crowd in the town as the masses surged forward and started to shout him down.





Efforts by Sonko to calm the crowd down were fruitless as residents continued to scream anti-Jubilee, anti Uhuru, anti Corruption, anti-child neglecting and anti-land grabbing songs.





Following the commotion, Ruto left the town in a hurry and went to inspect the Standard Gauge Railway construction.





Here is the embarrassing video.



