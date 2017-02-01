Revolution! KAMBA MP warns KIBWANA against joining KALONZO’s Wiper - He’s a loser

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka continued to lose his grip of the Kamba politics with local MPs appearing to be challenging his supremacy in the region.





This is after Mbooni MP, Kisoi Munyao, discouraged Makueni Governor, Prof. Kivutha Kibwana, from dissolving his Muungano Party to join Kalonzo’s Wiper Party ahead of the August 8th General Election.





Munyao told Kibwana to stick with Muungano because Wiper had nothing to offer him and the people of Ukambani.





Besides, he accused Kalonzo of being a dictator and running Wiper like a mandazi kiosk saying the party was ailing from lack of democracy.





Munyao advised Kibwana to join Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee if he has to defect, otherwise he should remain in Muungano and fight for his people within his own party.





Kalonzo had asked Kibwana to dissolve Muungano Party and join him in Wiper to boost his numbers and bargaining power within CORD and NASA.





The Kenyan DAILY POST