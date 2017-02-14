REVEALED: This is the position that KALONZO is assured in NASA - UHURU can go hang

As the 12-member technical team gets down to business to pick the National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate and his running mate for the August General Election, details have emerged that the man in focus is none other than former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.





According to insiders, the team is considering either picking Kalonzo as the NASA Presidential candidate or the running-mate mantle to either Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi or Moses Wetangula.





This is after it emerged that NASA cannot sell around the country without Kalonzo as the flag bearer or running mate as the rest of the candidates come from one region and would be considered a Western affair without the Wiper Party leader.





“Whereas the team is aware that the final call on who flies the flag lies with the principals, they are said to be in agreement that any pair that has either Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi or Moses Wetangula, in no particular order of candidate or running mate, will not sell since they all come from the Western part of Kenya,” said one of the sources.





“With this in mind, NASA strategists believe intelligence officers have been monitoring the team’s every move while Jubilee is thought to be keen on having Kalonzo Musyoka bolt and run his own Presidential campaign to divide the Opposition votes,” he added.



