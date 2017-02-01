REVEALED: RAILA ODINGA to serve one term and give MUDAVADI in 2022 - Secret MOU

Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, have reportedly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on how they will share power in August and during the 2022 presidential elections.





According to sources close to the two leaders, Raila and Mudavadi met before the formation of the National Super Alliance (NASA) where they agreed to support each other’s presidential bids.





One source said Mudavadi is preparing the ground for a Presidential bid in 2022, after it emerged that Raila could have agreed to back him to challenge Deputy President William Ruto.





In the agreement according to the source, Raila will be a one term President and will handle over power to Mudavadi in 2022 and he will ensure all Luos and Coast residents support Mudavadi’s Presidency.





Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka was not considered in any way in the secret MoU.





The agreement is in the custody of Raila and Mudavadi’s lawyers.



