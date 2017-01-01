REVEALED: It was KOFFI ANNAN who was behind AMINA MOHAMED‘s defeat in Addis Ababa

Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has accused former United Nations Secretary General, Kofi Annan, of having a hand in the outcome of the African Union Commission elections.





In a statement from Addis Ababa on Monday, Duale who is also the Garissa Township MP said Annan manipulated the results that saw Foreign Affairs CS, Amina Mohamed, lose the AUC chairperson post to Chad's Moussa Mahamat.





Duale said the Kenyan delegation in Addis Ababa had every reason to believe Annan, who mediated the 2007/ 8 post election crisis, influenced the Monday vote.





“A number of issues which were at play, I even saw a group of activists led by Kofi Annan at the ICC discrediting our candidate," duale said.





He also accused France, "which is fighting to recolonise Africa", of having a hand in the outcome.





France is said to have rallied a number of countries in West Africa to vote for a French speaking individual.





