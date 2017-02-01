Reality dawns on WAMALWA as he reveals how KIKUYU Mafia chased him from Nairobi

Water Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, finally revealed why he bolted out of the Nairobi gubernatorial race even after declaring he will vie for the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket.





Speaking during an interview, Wamalwa blamed some powerful individuals from Mt. Kenya for his decision to quit the Nairobi race.





He revealed that he was forced to abandon his ambitions for Nairobi by Mt. Kenya Mafia, who he said control Nairobi, after they threatened him.





Wamalwa noted that the powerful Mt. Kenya mafia, who control Nairobi’s economy, branded him as an ‘outsider’ and thus not qualified to be the Governor of Nairobi.





“Some people believe that Nairobi County is a crown in the jewel that should not be left to what they call an outsider as they referred to me. They forget that everybody is a player in Nairobi politics, they tried hard and I yielded," Wamalwa said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST