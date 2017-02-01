RAILA’s strongholds lead in voter registration - UHURU should start packing to Gatundu

With less than one week remaining we can authoritatively report that Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) strongholds are leading in voter registration.





New data from four CORD strongholds shows that they are leading with Jubilee strongholds following closely.





Nyanza, Western, Coast and Lower Eastern had a total of registered voters at 835,529 compared to Jubilee's strongholds Central, Rift Valley and upper eastern totaling to 815,840 voters.





Here are numbers in NASA strongholds.





1. Nyanza’s 248,390





2. Coast’s 238,499





3, Western’s 185,683





4. Ukambani’s 162,957





Total 835,529 voters .





Jubilee strongholds





1. Central Kenya – 318, 457





2. Rift Valley- 327,751





3. Upper Eastern – 169,632 votes





Total 815, 840 votes .





Six counties in Rift Valley were not factored in because they are considered battlegrounds for both Jubilee and NASA.





The Counties include Narok, Kajiado, Turkana, West Pokot, Samburu and Trans Nzoia.





