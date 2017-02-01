RAILA’s point man in Kisii chased like a dog and pelted with stones! This is a Jubilee zone!

A prominent ODM Governor was forced to cut his speech in Kisii County on Thursday after youths pelted him with stones telling him that the area is a Jubilee zone.





James Ongwae, who is the area Governor, was on a mission to mobilise supporters to register as voters when he received a hostile reception at Ekona area, Bomachoge Constituency.





At Ekona market, angry youths chanting Jubilee slogans and supporting Kisii Senator Chris Obure who is seeking to unseat Ongwae burnt ODM t-shirts and heckled Ongwae's entourage.





At Eberege Trading Centre, rowdy crowds hurled stones at Ongwae's caravan, forcing some vehicles to make u-turns, with one losing control and veering off the road.





However, Ongwae dismissed the hostile reception and blamed it on his rivals.





He said Kisii is an ODM stronghold and those claiming otherwise are prophets of doom.



