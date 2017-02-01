RAILA’s plan backfires as leaders reject MAKWERE for Kwale! Don’t force him down our throats

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s plan against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee and its agents in Kwale seems to have backfired terribly on him.





This is after leaders allegedly rejected Chirau Ali Makwere for Governor, saying he was being forced down their throats.





The leaders in the county vowed never to vote for Makwere, who recently defected from Jubilee to ODM, saying Raila was imposing him on the residents against their will.





They said Makwere, who has been a Jubilee Ambassador in Tanzania until early this week, has not been there for them and want someone who has been with them throughout like Governor Salim Mvurya.





“We want a leader about whom we have been consulted and who has been here with us, not just someone who has been endorsed by Raila Odinga and people from Mombasa,” said Sheikh Khamis Banda, who is also the chairman of the Council of Imams and Scholars of Kenya.



