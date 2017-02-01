RAILA will send goons to kill me - American investor demands protection from UHURU.

A prominent American investor has said his life is in danger after he exposed CORD leader, Raila Odinga, by claiming that he has been frustrating his businesses in Siaya County.





Calvin Burgess, who is the owner of Dominion Farms in Siaya County, claimed on Tuesday that Raila Odinga has been demanding bribes from him and has also been demanding that he funds ODM’s activities.





The American who signed a 45 year lease agreement with the Government in 2003 to drain the Yala River Swamp and transform it into a profitable project says his troubles began after he allegedly failed to part with an unspecified bribe to Raila Odinga prompting a string of attacks and threats by Siaya Governor Cornel Rassanga who wants now to repossess the land.





The billionaire is now asking President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaissery, to provide him with security and set a GSU camp to guard his expansive farm since Raila and his foolish goons may invade it.





