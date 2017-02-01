RAILA will never set foot in Masaailand after what UHURU has done for them! It’s a big blow

In a bid to endear itself to the Maasai people ahead of the August General Election, the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has returned all the land allegedly grabbed from the Maasai.





Through the National Land Commission (NLC), the Government has given 200, 000 hectares of land back to residents of Kajiado which was said to have been illegally allocated.





In a letter to Acting Chief Registrar at Ardhi House and Chief Land Adjudication Officer in Kajiado County, NLC Chairman, Muhammad Swazuri, said an earlier adjudication that saw the Maasai land allocated to outsiders was unprocedural.





He said the rightful ancestral owners of the Masiro Ranch did not benefit from their land.





“All properties were allocated to non-locals, from outside Kajiado Masiro Group Ranch, against applicable laws and procedures,” said Swazuri.





The move is a blow to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who has been using historical land injustices to drive a wedge between Uhuru’s Government and the Maa community.





