RAILA will hate to hear what MUDAVADI said on a vernacular FM station about him and KALONZO

Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has maintained that he stands a better chance of beating President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 8th General Elections.





Speaking yesterday, Mudavadi asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and others to shelve their Presidential ambitions and back him.





He challenged his friends to chose him as the National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate for the coming election and he will never disappoint them.





“I stand a better chance of carrying the NASA flag from among my peers ODM Leader, Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), because my native community which is the single largest voting bloc in the country is fully behind me,” Mudavadi said during an interview with a local vernacular FM station.





“The minor criticism of my being made the political spokesman of the community died off because it arose out of misunderstanding. I promise to reach out to fellow leaders and I have done exactly that to calm waters. We are now a team,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST