RAILA wants to change the constitution to create Mkate Nusu Government - See the line up.

Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) leaders are working around the clock in strategizing how they will change the constitution to accommodate posts of Prime Minister, two Deputy Presidents and two Deputy Prime Ministers.





According to a source privy to the ongoings in the caucus, the 12 member committee that was formed by CORD to select a presidential candidate, has gone to the extent of proposing a change of the constitution where more positions will be created to accommodate four National Super Alliance principals.





The four principals include, Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalomzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula.





Although the decision to choose the coalition’s flag-bearer lies with the principals, the team wants Musalia Mudavadi given the Prime Minister’s post, while the position of President and Deputy President go to ODM’s Raila Odinga and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, respectively.





Wetang’ula is being proposed for Speaker of the National Assembly.





The position of deputy Prime Minister will be held by a leader from Coast (Hassan Joho) and Kisii region (Timothy Bosire) to ensure all regions are fairly represented.





The Kenyan DAILY POST