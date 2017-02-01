RAILA told to clear the air over claims that he is extorting and American investor in Siaya!

Jubilee Party leaders have urged CORD leader, Raila Odinga, to tell Kenyans the truth behind extortion claims by an American investor in Siaya County.





Raila Odinga and his family have been named in a 22 page statement by the Dominion Farms Limited owned and managed by Calvin Burgess, who said Raila and his allies are frustrating his business.





Addressing the press on Sunday , Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale urged Mr Odinga to answer whether he had indeed extorted money from Dominion Farms or was bullying it to fund his campaigns.





“I’m challenging Raila to call a press conference and tell us what his role in this Dominion Farm scandal is,” said Mr Duale.





Duale, who is also the Garissa Town MP, urged the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Director of Public Prosecutions, to speedily investigate the allegations.





“We want immediate action to know if the American investor is playing politics or if there is corruption involved,” Duale said.





