RAILA stage managed the attack in Turkana to implicate UHURU/ RUTO in his assassination

Turkana Women Representative, Joyce Emanikor, has said that CORD leader, Raila Odinga, may have stage managed the gun attack in Turkana County to seek sympathy votes and paint Jubilee in bad light.





On Friday , Raila Odinga’s rally in Kitile Ward was disrupted by armed men who caused a commotion and fired live bullets.





In a statement to the press on Friday , the Women Rep said the attack may have been stage-managed by CORD to cast Jubilee in bad light.





“I condemn in the strongest terms the violence that erupted in Turkana East during Raila’s visit. I want to ask Turkana people to tolerate and give room to leaders from any political divide and give them time to seek for votes,” Emanikor said.





“There is a possibility that this could have been stage-managed to portray Jubilee as violent. Whichever the case, we condemn violence and we urge the youth not to be used to cause violence,” Emanikor added.





Raila Odinga and his team escaped unhurt during the chaos.





The Kenyan DAILY POST