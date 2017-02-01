RAILA shocks everyone as he replaces Boy 2 days after burial - Was he expecting him to die?

Barely two days after the burial of Kwale Senator Boy Juma Boy, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has already replaced him.





The Orange Party endorsed nominated Senator and ODM Secretary General Agnes Zani’s brother, Nicholas Zani, to replace Senator Boy.





They endorsed Nicholas Zani to vie for the Kwale Senatorial seat either in the by-election or the General Election in August, whichever will come first.





“As leaders of Kwale, we have sat down and concluded that the only person who can replace Boy Juma Boy is Nicholas Zani,” said Sheikh Hamis Banda.





Before his endorsement to run for the Senatorial seat, Nicholas Zani, who is the County’s ODM vice chairman, was already campaigning to run for the Kwale Gubernatorial seat on an ODM ticket.





He would have faced off with Chirau Ali Mwakwere, who is Raila’s favourite, for the ODM ticket to run for Governor.





Nicholas came in third for the Senate seat in 2013 after the late Boy Juma Boy and Chirau Ali Mwakwere.





Boy died at the Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi on Sunday, February 12, following short illness and was buried on Tuesday this week.





