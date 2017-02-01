RAILA reveals shocking details on JACOB JUMA’s murder & what UHURU/ RUTO are doing

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has resurrected the debate on the cold blooded murder of businessman Jacob Juma last year.





Speaking in Lodwar, Turkana County, Raila sensationally claimed that Juma, who was his best friend, was assassinated by Government operatives because of his vast knowledge of the Eurobond heist and other corruption scandals in Jubilee Government.





He accused the Jubilee Government of intentionally slowing down the investigations into Juma’s murder because it is the Government which killed him.





The former PM revealed that those who killed Jacob Juma were part of the investigations to ensure the truth of what transpired on that fateful day never comes out.





“If Jubilee Government was serious about investigating Jacob Juma’s murder, the killers should have been exposed by now. But we know it is the Government that killed him and the killers are now part of the investigations which is why the truth will never be known,” Raila claimed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST