RAILA ODINGA’s strongholds lead in double registration (Here is the full LIST from IEBC)Politics 06:58
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) published a list on Saturday containing names of voters whose National Identification Numbers were used in double registration.
Nairobi County which has a big number of opposition voters leads in double registration, followed closely by Siaya and Kisumu Counties.
Here is the list.
Nairobi - 7441
Kisumu - 3946
Siaya - 3,307
Kiambu - 3,500
Kakamega - 3,481
Nakuru - 3,261
Meru - 3,289
Mombasa - 2012
Kilifi - 2007
Kitui - 2175
Machakos - 2435
Bungoma - 2153
Homa Bay - 2649
Migori - 2205
Kisii - 2293
Busia - 1439
Vihiga - 1162
Bomet - 1158
Kericho - 1273
Kajiado - 1624
Narok - 1603
Nandi - 1179
Uasin Gishu - 1451
Trans Nzoia - 1340
Turkana - 1205
Murang'a - 1881
Kirinyaga - 1022
Nyeri - 1435
Nandarua - 1214
Makueni - 1726
Kwale - 926
Diaspora – 1