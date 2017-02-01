RAILA ODINGA’s strongholds lead in double registration (Here is the full LIST from IEBC)

The Kenyan DAILY POST 06:58

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) published a list on Saturday containing names of voters whose National Identification Numbers were used in double registration.

Nairobi County which has a big number of opposition voters leads in double registration, followed closely by Siaya and Kisumu Counties.


Here is the list.

Nairobi - 7441

Kisumu - 3946

Siaya - 3,307

Kiambu - 3,500

Kakamega - 3,481

Nakuru - 3,261

Meru - 3,289

Mombasa - 2012

Kilifi - 2007

Kitui -  2175

Machakos - 2435

Bungoma - 2153

Homa Bay - 2649

Migori - 2205

Kisii - 2293

Busia - 1439

Vihiga - 1162

Bomet - 1158

Kericho - 1273

Kajiado  - 1624

Narok - 1603

Nandi - 1179

Uasin Gishu - 1451

Trans Nzoia - 1340

Turkana - 1205

Murang'a - 1881

Kirinyaga - 1022

Nyeri - 1435

Nandarua - 1214

Makueni - 1726

Kwale - 926

Diaspora – 1

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno