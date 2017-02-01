RAILA ODINGA’s strongholds lead in double registration (Here is the full LIST from IEBC)

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) published a list on Saturday containing names of voters whose National Identification Numbers were used in double registration.





Nairobi County which has a big number of opposition voters leads in double registration, followed closely by Siaya and Kisumu Counties.





Here is the list.





Nairobi - 7441





Kisumu - 3946





Siaya - 3,307





Kiambu - 3,500





Kakamega - 3,481





Nakuru - 3,261





Meru - 3,289





Mombasa - 2012





Kilifi - 2007





Kitui - 2175





Machakos - 2435





Bungoma - 2153





Homa Bay - 2649





Migori - 2205





Kisii - 2293





Busia - 1439





Vihiga - 1162





Bomet - 1158





Kericho - 1273





Kajiado - 1624





Narok - 1603





Nandi - 1179





Uasin Gishu - 1451





Trans Nzoia - 1340





Turkana - 1205





Murang'a - 1881





Kirinyaga - 1022





Nyeri - 1435





Nandarua - 1214





Makueni - 1726





Kwale - 926





Diaspora – 1





