RAILA ODINGA’s ODM says they have registered more numbers than UHURU/ RUTO’s Jubilee

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders have dismissed as misleading claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political turfs have dominated the ongoing mass voter registration and the polls have been won.





Addressing the media on Tuesday , ODM’s Director of Elections, Junet Mohamed, said their independent tally per County and per constituency reveals a tremendous improvement of voter numbers in NASA strongholds. He said this is a clearest indication of Kenya’s resolve to kick out Jubilee on August 8 .





“The truth of which regions are facing acute voter crisis is no longer a matter of conjuncture or speculations considering the desperate low Jubilee leaders have sunk while whipping their voters to register,” Junet said.





Junet , who is also the Suna East MP, said the whole Government has stopped working because all Jubilee Government machinery are busy registering ‘ghost voters’.





He said CORD strongholds are leading in voter registration and Jubilee’s only hope is to cook the figures and propagate fake numbers.





The Kenyan DAILY POST