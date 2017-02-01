RAILA ODINGA’s ODM opposes IEBC’s move to accept to conduct Jubilee Party primaries

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has strongly opposed the proposed supervision of Jubilee Party nominations by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





In a statement on Saturday , ODM’s Director of Political Affairs, Opiyo Wandayi, said IEBC conducting primaries is unconstitutional and illegal.





Wandayi, who is also the Ugunja MP, said IEBC is a constitutionally mandated arbiter in disputes that may arise from internal party activities like nominations and can therefore not be party to such activities.





The MP further said IEBC’s mandate as spelled out in Article 88 of the Constitution cannot be donated to a third party, under any circumstance.





“The IEBC cannot therefore be expected to sit in arbitration over disputes that may arise from a party nomination exercise that it has itself presided over,” he said.





He concluded by saying IEBC should only concentrate on the upcoming General Election and avoid other distractions.





The Kenyan DAILY POST