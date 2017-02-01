RAILA ODINGA’s cousin in trouble for extorting money from betting firms like Sportpesa.

A close family member of CORD leader, Raila Odinga, is swimming in murky waters after he was caught red handed trying to extort money from betting firms.





Gem MP, Jakoyo Midiwo, who is Raila Odinga’s cousin, was in the news on Sunday for trying to extort money from Sportpesa and Betin Kenya companies.





In hashtag #Midiwoexposed, Kenyans blamed the MP of blackmailing the different betting companies in the country with an aim of making dubious cash in exchange for dropping the Bill he tabled in parliament.





However, others were quick to dismiss the allegations saying that the betting firms have been swindling Kenyans of their hard-earned cash hence control will do the country better.





Midiwo is the man behind a motion in Parliament that wants to tame betting companies from swindling Kenyans their hard earned cash.





The MP is yet to respond to these claims.





