RAILA ODINGA warns of bloody chaos if UHURU/ RUTO rig the August 8 General Election.

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has warned of possible post election violence if the Jubilee Government tries to rig the August 8 th General Election.





In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday , Raila who is also the ODM leader said Kenyans are not ready to accept another bungled election.





“This country is not ready for another rigged election. Kenyans will not accept it," said Raila noting that multiple people had been registered to vote with the same identity card in a registration period that has just ended.





He said in the just concluded voter registration exercise, there have been many incidences of the Jubilee Government machinery trying to manipulate the register.





“This is a big mess," Raila said, "The executive office is trying to downplay it. It is a major, major mess."





But in fast rejoinder, Jubilee said Mr Odinga was simply trying to discredit the voting process early to lay the ground for challenging the results on the streets.





"The opposition is trying to create a narrative so eventually they have a way of rejecting the elections," said State House director, Munyori Buku.





The Kenyan DAILY POST