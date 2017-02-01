RAILA ODINGA says he is not scared of facing UHURU and RUTO in August this year.

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has dismissed reports that he is scared of facing President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





Speaking in Gusii stadium when he welcomed former Cabinet Minister, Prof Sam Ongeri, to ODM on Monday , Raila said Uhuru and his Deputy William Ruto have failed the country and it is time NASA took over to rescue Kenya from dictatorship.





“They are flying across the country campaigning when Kenyans are dying. They are launching projects which are not backed by budgetary allocations. Uhuru and Ruto have lost direction,” Raila said.





Raila said he is not scared of facing Uhuru as long as his supporters give him tyranny of numbers.





“I am ready to face him but before then ensure you register as voters by tomorrow (today). I want tyranny of numbers,” Raila said.





Raila also urged the Kisii community to continue supporting his presidential bid quoting a Luo proverb:





“if you want to go hunt for a leopard, which has been terrorizing the village, you must go with your brother”





The Kenyan DAILY POST