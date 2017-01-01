RAILA ODINGA reveals the place where UHURU/ RUTO are registering ghost voters.

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has revealed the place where Jubilee mandarins are registering ghost voters ahead of the August 8th General Elections.





Addressing the press in Lavington, Nairobi, after inspecting the voters’ register, Raila said he is now confident that IEBC is registering foreigners and strangers to vote in the August 2017 elections.





“We have unearthed serious anomalies in the on-going voter registration that bring to questions the integrity of the register being compiled and the figures being released by the IEBC,” said Raila.





He said he, and his team, have discovered IEBC is registering people without ID numbers.





Raila said the process of compromising the voter register is being conducted by former IEBC commissioners with the assistance of a former Cabinet Secretary.





“Information in our possession is that the doctoring exercise is currently being carried out in homes of a senior Government official and the office of a former Cabinet Secretary,” said Raila.





IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, and his team are yet to respond to the accusations.





The Kenyan DAILY POST