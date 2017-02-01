RAILA ODINGA linked to drug trafficking in Mombasa! See what drug traffickers give him

Deputy President William Ruto asked CORD leader, Raila Odinga, to start talking about drug trafficking in Mombasa because it is a CORD allied County.





Raila, who has been visiting Mombasa every month has never spoken about drug trafficking despite being aware of a multi-billion drug trade that has turned Mombasa youths to zombies.





Following his silence over the drug trade in Mombasa, Jubilee leaders led by Ruto and Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, started attacking the aging opposition leader.





Duale said Raila has gone to bed with drug traffickers in Mombasa and that he is always mute and is shielding them from being arrested.





He says drug traffickers and smugglers have been funding Raila Odinga’s campaigns and that is why he always protects them.





“If you are a drug baron, you have no place in Jubilee,” said Duale.





Duale said Mombasa County, which Raila Odinga claims it is his stronghold, has over 100,000 cocaine and heroin addicts.





“In short Hassan Joho and Raila Odinga have turned Mombasa youths to zombies,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST