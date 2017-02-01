RAILA ODINGA is only interested in power! See the format of NASA that will beat UHURU.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has said opposition leaders are planning to reduce the powers of a President by amending the Constitution.





Speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony at Kanjuri Boys High School in Nyeri on Saturday, Kiunjuri said the opposition leaders are discussing how they will share power if they win the August 8th elections.





“The National Super Alliance (NASA) team is sitting in boardrooms deliberating on how they can share power in the Government. A Government they are not working to build," Kiunjuri said.





He said NASA’s 12 member committee is planning to change the law to have a ceremonial President with two deputies and a Prime Minister, who will serve as a loyalist leader and be the head of Government.





“They are plotting on how they take over power from Jubilee while instead they should be busy mobilising people to register,” he said.





The CS also urged Mt Kenya residents to register as voters in large numbers, with 10 days remaining before the closure of the mass voter registration.





The Kenyan DAILY POST