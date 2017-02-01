RAILA ODINGA has panicked and sensed defeat against UHURU/ RUTO - ADEN DUALE

Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has said CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has sensed defeat and that is reason why he is vilifying the voter registration exercise.





Last week, Raila Odinga said the Jubilee Government is using NIS officials to register Ethiopians and Ugandans as voters.





He also accused the commission of registering ghost voters in Jubilee strongholds.





But speaking in Kilifi on Saturday, Duale, who was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto, said Raila has sensed defeat and that is the reason he is crying foul over the mass voter registration exercise.





“Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, had said the contest between CORD and Jubilee will be known after the registration of voters. But now that he has realised voters in Jubilee areas are turning out in large numbers, he is now claiming National Intelligence Service is enlisting foreigners as voters ahead of August elections,” Duale said.





Duale said Jubilee strongholds have registered in big numbers and encouraged his supporters to continue registering saying elections are won by numbers and not empty rhetoric.





The Kenyan DAILY POST