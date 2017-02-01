RAILA ODINGA has no numbers to beat UHURU in AUGUST – MOSES KURIA insists

Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has said CORD leader , Raila Odinga, has no numbers to beat President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 8 th P residential election.





Speaking in Dagoretti on Sunday, Kuria said that NASA and Raila should be ready to accept defeat because the Jubilee Government will win re-election by a landslide.





According to Kuria, going by the numbers of those who registered during the mass registration exercise that ended on Sunday, Uhuru is far way ahead of Raila.





“NASA should prepare for another humiliating defeat in August because as Jubilee we still have numbers that will guarantee Uhuru's second term in office,” said Kuria.





The controversial legislator said that Jubilee numbers have increased in the just concluded mass voter registration exercise.





“We want NASA to assure us that it will accept the outcome of the August polls and that there will be no court battles,” said Kuria.





The Kenyan DAILY POST