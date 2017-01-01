RAILA ODINGA caught red handed lying to Kenyans – His ID number has seven digits.

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, said on Wednesday that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) voters register has been compromised by Jubilee mandarins.





Speaking in Lavington Primary School, Raila said the database was manipulated so that the cell that has ID numbers can take any number instead of the eight digits for IDs or seven for the passport.





Raila accused former IEBC officials of tampering with the software.





But to prove that Raila Odinga has panicked and is only inciting Kenyans, there are some IDs in Kenya that have seven digits.





Raila Odinga’s ID number is 483 8593. It has seven digits! This means Raila Odinga is only inciting Kenyans and is not ready to face Uhuru in 2017.





Raila’s crazy rants come a week after he accused the National Intelligence Service (NIS) of interfering with ongoing mass voter registration aimed at influencing results the same way it did in 2007 and 2013.





